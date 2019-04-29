3-star cornerback Andru Phillips commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has received a commitment from three-star cornerback Andru Phillips for the class of 2020.

He is rated as the 11th best prospect in South Carolina and 57th best corner nationally according to 247 sports.

Phillips grew up in the Louisville area before moving to South Carolina. He is the son of former UK linebacker Carlos Phillips, who played for Jerry Claiborne at Kentucky.

Phillips picked Kentucky over offers from Louisville, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and NC State among others.

