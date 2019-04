Four-star defensive lineman Lamar Goods has committed to Kentucky over Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin and others.

Goods plays for St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Connecticut and is the highest-ranked defensive lineman of the Mark Stoops era. He is also the highest-rated New England commitment in Kentucky football history.

In a Twitter message Monday afternoon, Goods said "I'm a big believer of going with your gut and knowing that it's the right place if you truly feel it is."