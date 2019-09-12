4-star forward Ware picks UK

Four-star forward Lance Ware announced on Thursday that he will play basketball at Kentucky.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Ware chose the Wildcats over Michigan, Ohio State, Providence and Miami.

UK coach John Calipari made an in-home visit with Ware on Monday, the first day of the recruiting period. 247 Sports recruiting expert Evan Daniels says UK now has the top-ranked recruiting class in 2020.

Ware averaged 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for NY Renaissance in the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. Ware also had offers from Louisville, Oregon, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Georgetown.

Ware scored nearly 15 points per game during the Peach Jam, leading Calipari to extend an offer to the Camden, NJ native.

