Brad Calipari transferring to Detroit Mercy

Brad Calipari has decided to transfer to the University of Detroit Mercy for the final two years of his college basketball career.

The son of Kentucky head coach John Calipari, leaves UK after three seasons with the program. Calipari redshirted last season and earned his degree. He will be eligible to play immediately.

Detroit Mercy is a member of the Horizon League. The Titans are currently coached by former Indiana head coach Mike Davis. Detroit Mercy finished last season 11-20 overall with an 8-10 conference record.