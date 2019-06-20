Trio of Kentucky Wildcats eager to begin professional careers tonight at the NBA Draft

P.J. Washington, Tyler Herro, and Keldon Johnson will join a long list of Kentucky Wildcats in the NBA, and this group won't have to wait very long to hear their names called. All three expected to get drafted in the top 20. All three players have a chance to land in the draft lottery.

"It is a dream come true being in New York surrounded by great players," said Herro. "It's a dream come true to be out here with players, fans and the media."

This night and this stage is familiar territory for Kentucky. Since John Calipari arrived in Lexington, he has produced 35 draft picks, 26 of those coming in the first round. That number will grow by three here in Brooklyn, a blessing for this trio of Wildcats.

"It has been great a blessing, and I'm happy to be here and happy for my teammates as well," said Washington.

"It has been great," said Johnson. "I am enjoying the process having fun just living it up."

The NBA Draft begins Thursday night at 7 p.m.

