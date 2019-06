Aaron Harrison, the former UK guard, will suit up with the Boston Celtics in this year’s Las Vegas Summer League.

Harrison, who played with the Hornets and the Mavs, played in nine games this past season with Galatasaray Istanbul in the EuroCup, where he averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Harrison played 26 games in two seasons with Charlotte. He last played in the NBA in the 2017-18 season, when he appeared in nine games with Dallas.