After health scare, C.J. Conrad blessed to resume his football career

At the NFL Combine in March, C.J. Conrad was sent home after his physical revealed a heart issue, but he has since been cleared to resume his football career.

A Boston-based cardiologist gave the green light to C.J. and he was surprised to learn that he can pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

"I went to one of the best cardiologists in the country in Boston and he cleared me. That was an amazing day," said Conrad. "Truthfully, I didn't expect it to be honest with you. Things were not going in the right direction and after that visit, I couldn't be happier."

In front of NFL scouts, C.J. ran an unofficial 4.7 40-yard dash, recorded 21 reps on the bench press and leaped 33 inches in the vertical jump. All of those numbers would have ranked in the top ten at the NFL Combine among tight ends.

"Most guys are trying to raise their stock or do their best," said Conrad. "Right now, I am trying to get my name back out there because for a little while, it was tough."

