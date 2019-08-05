UKFCU All Blue Preview: TJ Carter

Kentucky's fall camp couldn't get here soon enough for the Wildcats especially a guy like TJ Carter.

"I think we are all ready," said UK defensive tackle TJ Carter. "We've been working hard all summer, and we are ready to put our hands on somebody, especially the defensive line, so we are about to get right in the season for sure."

Last season Carter played in all 13 games totaling 16 tackles. He has been putting in the work this summer to be even better in his final season.

"I feel like I've definitely got stronger," said Carter. "Everybody's been putting in work this summer. I feel like everybody has been doing good this summer, and I think we are definitely going to make some noise this year."

Even though most of the attention may be on the linebackers or the secondary the defensive line could be the best unit on the defense.

"We are not too worried about the hype," said Carter. "You know the Kentucky D-line has always been talked down, so we're not going to worry about it. We showed out last year, and we're gonna come out and be even better next year."

