All UK men's basketball games will be nationally televised this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKYT) - All UK basketball games this season will be televised nationally. The school released the schedule on Tuesday.
All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network) will also be available through the ESPN app, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. All of the CBS Sports games will be available to stream live in markets across the U.S. via the CBS All Access subscription service, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.
Date Opponent Time TV
Oct. 11 Big Blue Madness 7 p.m. SEC Network
Oct. 18 Blue-White Game 7 p.m. SEC Network
Oct. 27 Georgetown College (exhibition) 5 p.m. SEC Network
Nov. 1 Kentucky State (exhibition) 7 p.m. SEC Network
Nov. 5 vs. Michigan State (State Farm Champions Classic) 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Nov. 8 Eastern Kentucky TBA TBA
Nov. 12 Evansville TBA TBA
Nov. 18 Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) TBA TBA
Nov. 22 Mount St. Mary’s (BBN Showcase) TBA TBA
Nov. 24 Lamar (BBN Showcase) TBA TBA
Nov. 29 UAB (BBN Showcase) TBA TBA
Dec. 7 Fairleigh Dickinson TBA TBA
Dec. 14 Georgia Tech TBA TBA
Dec. 18 vs. Utah (Las Vegas) 11 p.m. ESPN2
Dec. 21 vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) 5:15 p.m. CBS
Dec. 28 Louisville 3:45 p.m. CBS
Jan. 4 Missouri 2 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 7 at Georgia 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Jan. 11 Alabama Noon ESPN/2/U
Jan. 15 at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 18 at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Jan. 21 Georgia 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network
Jan. 25 at Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) TBA ESPN/2/U
Jan. 29 Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 1 at Auburn 6/8 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 4 Mississippi State 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 8 at Tennessee 1 p.m. CBS
Feb. 11 at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network
Feb. 15 Ole Miss 2 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 18 at LSU 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 22 Florida 6/8 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Feb. 25 at Texas A&M 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network
Feb. 29 Auburn 3:45 p.m. CBS
March 3 Tennessee 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U
March 7 at Florida 1 p.m. CBS
March 11-15 SEC Tournament TBA SEC Network/ESPN