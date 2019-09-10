All UK men's basketball games will be nationally televised this season

All UK basketball games this season will be televised nationally. The school released the schedule on Tuesday.

All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network) will also be available through the ESPN app, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. All of the CBS Sports games will be available to stream live in markets across the U.S. via the CBS All Access subscription service, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

Date Opponent Time TV

Oct. 11 Big Blue Madness 7 p.m. SEC Network

Oct. 18 Blue-White Game 7 p.m. SEC Network

Oct. 27 Georgetown College (exhibition) 5 p.m. SEC Network

Nov. 1 Kentucky State (exhibition) 7 p.m. SEC Network

Nov. 5 vs. Michigan State (State Farm Champions Classic) 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Nov. 8 Eastern Kentucky TBA TBA

Nov. 12 Evansville TBA TBA

Nov. 18 Utah Valley (BBN Showcase) TBA TBA

Nov. 22 Mount St. Mary’s (BBN Showcase) TBA TBA

Nov. 24 Lamar (BBN Showcase) TBA TBA

Nov. 29 UAB (BBN Showcase) TBA TBA

Dec. 7 Fairleigh Dickinson TBA TBA

Dec. 14 Georgia Tech TBA TBA

Dec. 18 vs. Utah (Las Vegas) 11 p.m. ESPN2

Dec. 21 vs. Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic) 5:15 p.m. CBS

Dec. 28 Louisville 3:45 p.m. CBS

Jan. 4 Missouri 2 p.m. SEC Network

Jan. 7 at Georgia 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 11 Alabama Noon ESPN/2/U

Jan. 15 at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Jan. 18 at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 21 Georgia 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network

Jan. 25 at Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge) TBA ESPN/2/U

Jan. 29 Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC Network

Feb. 1 at Auburn 6/8 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 4 Mississippi State 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 8 at Tennessee 1 p.m. CBS

Feb. 11 at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network

Feb. 15 Ole Miss 2 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 18 at LSU 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 22 Florida 6/8 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Feb. 25 at Texas A&M 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/SEC Network

Feb. 29 Auburn 3:45 p.m. CBS

March 3 Tennessee 9 p.m. ESPN/2/U

March 7 at Florida 1 p.m. CBS

March 11-15 SEC Tournament TBA SEC Network/ESPN

