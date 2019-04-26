Allen introduced in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen said his new teammates were shocked when the Kentucky star fell to No. 7 on Thursday night in the NFL Draft.

“I felt like I was wanted here,” Allen said during his introductory news conference on Friday in Jacksonville.

“I feel really appreciated here. They’re excited to see and I’m excited to be here. I want to do my best to keep them excited for me,” Allen added.

Allen is the highest drafted UK player since Dewayne Robertson was the fourth pick by the Jets back in 2003. Allen is the 17th UK player taken in the first round.

“I did everything I could to change the program,” Allen said of playing at Kentucky. “I left my footprint on my teammates, so hopefully they understood what I sacrificed. Hopefully they can do the same thing and become a great team.”

Allen’s son, Wesley, again was alongside while meeting the media. Allen and his fiancé Kaitlyn were married on Monday at The Kentucky Castle, in advance of Thursday’s first round.

“We know people who know people,” he joked. “So what better place than getting married in The Castle?”

