An ironing board and a pair of old slippers: How sports talk radio has adjusted to the pandemic

During this social distancing time, it seems almost everyone has relocated to their homes, and that includes sports talk radio hosts like Dick Gabriel.

Dick Gabriel hosts Big Blue Insider on 630 WLAP from the comfort of his garage

"I grabbed the closest table, and I grabbed an old chair.," said Gabriel. "The ironing board was there, that's holding my equipment."

Five nights a week from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Gabriel hosts the Big Blue Insider on 630 WLAP in Lexington.

"We have a great lead-in, Andy Beshear, and people are hanging on his every word," said Gabriel. "He's doing a great job, and he's on just before our show."

He's joined on the show by co-hosts Aaron Gershon and Billy Rutledge. All three broadcasting from different locations.

"I don't like not being able to make eye contact with those guys, but we do so many interviews on the phone anyway, so we're getting through it," said Gabriel.

One way they're getting through it is with interviews from current and former athletes.

"The good news is everybody's home," joked Gabriel. "You can get people on the phone, and they're bored out of their minds, so they don't mind talking sports. So we are having a good time with that."

Like many who are now working from home, Gabriel has found one major positive—not getting dressed up for work.

"For the record, I'm wearing pants," joked Gabriel. "I am wearing slippers. I insist on wearing slippers on the show because I can."