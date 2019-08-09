Anderson County eager to take next step as a program

After going 10-0 in the regular season, Anderson County's 2018 run came to a sudden halt with a four-point loss to Highlands in the second round of the playoffs.

“Sometimes for teams, you go in steps," said head coach Mark Peach. "I feel like for this group, two years ago we had a really good year, then last year we had a great year. We advanced to the second round those two years. This group is putting in the work to try to get to that third and fourth round and fifth round respectively and our goal is to get to Kroger Field.”

With that heartbreaking loss to Highlands in the rearview mirror, the Bearcats are eager to take another step this season. Five starters are back on defense and six on offense including the return of running back Zach Labhart.

“With Zach coming back with his knee, he has that drive and go since he didn’t get to last year," said linebacker Chase Fink.

“We will come back stronger because now me and Zach can work together and build that relationship up, so when it’s Friday nights, we can kill it on the field," said running back Kynan Russell.

“Zach Labhart and Kynan Russell are two of the better backs in the state of Kentucky, but we got Jagger Gillis as a junior back at quarterback," said Peach. "He is a third-year starter and has worked hard and we like what he can do too, so a nice balance between run and pass is what we are looking at.”

Pair that balance with thirteen seniors worth of leadership and you get a team prime for a postseason run.

“We know that we will have to play as a team," said Russell. "We know that we will have to stick together and fight like some dogs on Friday nights and lay it all on the line.”