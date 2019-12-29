Andy Dalton leads Bengals over Browns 33-23

Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback, and the Cincinnati Bengals ended one of their most miserable seasons with a 33-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Ohio's two professional football teams wrapped up another fruitless year together and set course for an offseason of potentially big changes.

The Bengals finished 2-14, matching the worst record in their 52-year history. They'll pick first in the draft for the first time since 2003.

Cleveland won only six games after being a chic Super Bowl pick.

