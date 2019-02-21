Anthony Davis to remain in Pelicans' lineup, for now

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says the club plans to have disaffected All-Star Anthony Davis in the starting lineup on Friday night in Indiana.

However, Gentry would not discuss plans for Davis beyond the Pelicans' next game. So, it remains unclear if Davis will play Saturday night when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit New Orleans.

Davis, who is represented by the same agent as James, has requested a trade. The Lakers tried to acquire Davis before this season's Feb. 7 trade deadline, but failed, meaning Davis now cannot be traded until the offseason.

NBA rules forbid clubs from resting healthy players in any way deemed detrimental to the league, particularly for nationally televised games and road games. The Pelicans are trying to determine the best way to comply with those rules during their final 23 games while also planning for a future without their six-time All-Star.

The game at Indiana will be the Pelicans' first since they fired general manager Dell Demps and appointed Danny Ferry as his interim replacement.

