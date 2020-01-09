Anwar Stewart set to become UK's next defensive line coach

Former Kentucky defensive lineman Anwar Stewart is set to become UK’s next defensive line coach, replacing Derek LeBlanc, who recently left for the same position at Arkansas.

Stewart has resigned from a similar position at Appalachian State, where the Mountaineers finished the 2019 season 13-1 and Sun Belt Conference champions.

The Panama City, Fla. native was a graduate assistant for Mark Stoops from 2017-18, while working to finish his degree at UK. Stewart helped coach the defensive line with LeBlanc.

Stewart returned to Lexington after enjoying a 13-year career in the Canadian Football League, where he won a Grey Cup with Calgary in 2001, then with Montreal in 2002, 2009 and 2010. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2004 and was an all-star in 2004 and 2009.

Stewart played at UK from 1996-99. One of the highlights of Stewart’s career as a Wildcat includes his return of a blocked kick for a touchdown in UK’s upset win over Alabama in 1997.

