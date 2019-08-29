Arrest warrant issued for DeMarcus Cousins

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Wildcat DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, an Alabama police agency confirmed on Thursday to USA Today.

Mobile police spokesperson Charlette M. Solis told USA Today that “an arrest warrant has been issued,” after Cousins’ ex-girlfriend and mother of his 7-year-old son filed a report Friday, alleging the Lakers center threatened to “put a bullet in your (expletive) head,” in a recorded phone conversation.

According to the Mobile municipal court website, a third-degree harassing communications charge was listed for Cousins.

Cousins played high school basketball in Mobile before playing college at the University of Kentucky. He recently signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers before suffering a knee injury.