Ashland Blazer trailed Elliot County by nineteen points at halftime and rallied back to win 69-65 in overtime in the 16th Region Semifinals.

Ashland was led by Ethan Hudson with 21 points. Ethan Sellars had 18 points and Devaunte Robinson chipped in 16 points.

Elliot County's Korbin Spencer scored a game-high 31 points in the loss.

Ashland Blazer advances to the 16th Region Final to face Boyd County.