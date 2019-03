In a matchup of east vs. west, Ashland prevailed with a 58-50 win over Owensboro in the opening round of the Boys Sweet Sixteen.

Ashland had three players score in double-figures, led by 16 points from Devaunte Robinson.

Isaac Humphrey scored a team-high 12 points for Owensboro.

Ashland advances to Friday's quarterfinal round, where they will meet Trinity at 1:30 p.m.