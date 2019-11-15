Askew signs with UK, reclassifies to 2020

Devin Askew, a 6-foot-2 guard from Santa Ana, Calif., has reclassified to the Class of 2020 and signed with Kentucky.

Askew is rated a 5-star player by most recruiting services. His signing gives John Calipari the No. 1 recruiting class for next season, per Rivals.com. Askew is rated the No. 27 overall prospect.

UK now has five 2020 prospects, including Terrence Clarke, Cam'ron Fletcher and Lance Ware, who signed national letters of intent, and BJ Boston.

Askew was also being recruited by Arizona, Gonzaga, Louisville and Memphis.

