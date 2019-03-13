Athlete of the Week: Michael Moreno

When the final buzzer sounded on the high school season, Scott County was filled with some of the very same emotions they felt one year ago. For a second-straight season, Scott County finished one win shy of a state championship.

For senior Michael Moreno, it was another close call, but one he won't have an opportunity to avenge next season.

"That was the last time that I'm going to put on a Scott County uniform, and I've been so blessed to put the uniform on for five years now," said Moreno. "I've loved every second of it, and to think that it's over now is hard to swallow, because I've been so proud to be a Cardinal my whole life."

Moreno had 12 points and 12 rebounds in his final high school game, capping a strong Sweet Sixteen Tournament. One night earlier in the semifinal win over Warren Central, Moreno had 25 points and ten rebounds.

The Mr. Basketball finalist averaged 17 points and nine rebounds through the Cardinals' first 12 games of the season before a foot injury caused him to miss a significant chunk of the season. He says that time on the sideline helped improve his game.

"From sitting out you see the game a little different," said Moreno. "So I think my game has grown a little bit, I guess my viewpoint on that like I catch I used to be extremely aggressive, go get a basket, but now it's slowing down, calm gather myself and then make a play."

Now that his high school season is over, Moreno has a decision to make on where to continue his playing career.