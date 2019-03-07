Athlete of the Week: Clark County's Kennedy Igo

For a third-straight year, the Clark County girls are headed to the Sweet Sixteen, but this year will be even sweeter, as the Girls Sweet Sixteen will be played at Rupp Arena.

"Last year it was at Northern Kentucky. My freshman year it was at Northern Kentucky, and it's been my dream to play at Rupp Arena, and I'm glad to go there with these ladies," said junior guard Kennedy Igo.

The Lady Cardinals are back in the Sweet Sixteen in part because of Kennedy Igo. The 10th Region Player of the Year scored 25 points in a five-point win over Scott High in Monday's Regional Semifinal.

"Some of my teammates were having an off night, and I didn't want to go home," said Igo. "So I had to step it up."

Despite battling injuries for most of the season, she has found ways to come through when her team needed her the most.

"She's a warrior," said Clark County head coach Robbie Graham. "She's tough and hard as nails. She got a little thigh injury there, and I asked her if she wanted to come out. She told coach I'm fine. She's just tough. She's such a leader."

Now Kennedy is planning to lead Clark County to another championship next week in the Sweet Sixteen.

We're going to win it," said Igo. "We're going to win it all. We're going to get rings."