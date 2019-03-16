Auburn holds off Florida, advances to SEC Tournament Championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) Jared Harper hit a three with 13 seconds left and Auburn held off Florida 65-62 Saturday afternoon to advance to Sunday's SEC Tournament Championship against the winner between Kentucky and Tennessee.

Sunday's SEC title game is set for 1pm ET on ESPN.

Harper finished with a game-high 20 points and Bryce Brown added 13 points. The Tigers (24-9) hit 13 threes in the win and have now won nine of their last ten games.

Jalen Hudson and Kevarrius Hayes each scored 16 points for the Gators.

 
