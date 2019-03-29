Auburn upsets UNC, advances to first Elite Eight since 1986

Auburn buried 17 threes and upset top-seeded North Carolina 97-80 Friday night to advance to Sunday's Midwest Regional finals.

This is Auburn's first trip to the Elite Eight since 1986. The Tigers will face tonight's winner between Kentucky and Houston for a spot in the Final Four.

Chuma Okeke led all scorers with 20 points, but left the game in the second half with a leg injury. Malik Dunbar scored 13 points for the Tigers and Danjel Purifoy added 14 points.

Auburn's 29th win of the season matches a school record. Auburn's 97 points is also a school record for points in a NCAA Tournament game.