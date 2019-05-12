Augusta spoils Cox's stellar start with 4-3 win over Lexington

Trailing 3-0 in the ninth inning, Augusta scored all four of its runs in the final inning to beat Lexington 4-3 Sunday afternoon at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Courtesy: Lexington Legends

In the bottom of the fourth, Rubendy Jaquez and Freddy Fermin drove in a pair of runs for a 2-0 lead. In the fifth, Nate Eaton ripped a RBI triple to extend that lead to 3-0.

In the ninth, Jeffry Parra blasted a three-run homer to give Augusta the 4-3 lead and the Green Jackets held off a Legends rally in the bottom half.

The Legends (17-18) host the Green Jackets (17-18) in the finale on Monday morning at 10:35. Former UK pitcher Sean Hjelle will get the start for Augusta.