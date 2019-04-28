Baffert praises Improbable following his final work

The last of Bob Baffert's three Kentucky Derby contenders turned in his final work Sunday at Churchill Downs.

Arkansas Derby runner-up Improbable breezed five furlongs in one minute. With the Run for the Roses just six days away, Baffert is pleased with Improbable's stride.

"I was impressed with him," said Baffert. "Always been a good work horse and he loves this track, this surface. I had a lot of anxiety. He was the last to work. Others worked in California but I couldn't be happier with how he went."