Baffert seeking sixth Kentucky Derby win with trio of horses

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is just twelve days away and Monday morning, trainer Bob Baffert arrived at Churchill Downs to watch his Arkansas Derby runner-up Improbable.

Baffert has three horses in the field this year as he chases a record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby win. Along with Improbable, he has Santa Anita Derby champ Roadster and Rebel Stakes runner-up Game Winner.

"It is amazing what a good horse does for the soul," said Baffert. "It puts pep in your step. This is the time of the year if you have a horse with the chance to win the Derby, it's a totally different feeling."