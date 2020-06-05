Bam Adebayo eager for NBA season to resume, despite ongoing pandemic

The NBA has a plan to resume its season with 22 teams playing in Orlando, Florida, as early as July 31. All teams will stay, practice, and play at the Disney World campus.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Miami. The Heat won 112-103. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

There is still a lot of work to be done with deciding on medical protocols, and testing for COVID-19 will be critical to a successful return.

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo says he's looking forward to getting back on the court with his teammates. Still, the former Kentucky Wildcat admits there may be some hesitation early when it comes to player safety.

"Yeah, because nobody wants to get COVID-19," said Adebayo. "I think the first couple of games will be in their minds a bit about I'm touching the same basketball as somebody I haven't seen in three months, and I don't know who they've been around. Once we start to realize that it's safe for us and the situation we're in is safe and sterilized, I think we'll be okay."

Adebayo says winning a championship under these circumstances would be special.

"A championship is a championship, but I think it will be tougher because we just took three months off," said Adebayo. "You have to go straight into a season, eight games, and then you're into the playoffs. So I think it's going to be one of the toughest playoffs we've had in a long time."

Adebayo and the Miami Heat are currently in fourth place in the eastern conference.

