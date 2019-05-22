Barnhart named Athletic Director of the Year

Kentucky's Mitch Barnhart has been named Athletic Director of the Year by the Sports Business Journal.

“I am honored and thankful to represent the University of Kentucky in receiving this award,” Barnhart said. “It’s truly a testament to the incredible work our student-athletes, coaches and staff have done to build a program to make the Big Blue Nation and the Commonwealth proud. I also want to say a special thank you to my wife, Connie, and my entire family for taking this journey with me. We have much work ahead of us though, and we can’t wait to do it.”

Barnhart was selected as Athletic Director of the Year from among five finalists at the 12th annual Sports Business Awards Wednesday evening at the New York Marriott Marquis at Times Square, based on the judging period of March 1, 2018 to Feb. 28, 2019. His fellow finalists were Ray Anderson (Arizona State University), Jennifer Cohen (University of Washington), Blake James (University of Miami) and Jamie Pollard (Iowa State University).