Barnhart named chairman of NCAA DI basketball committee for 2020-21

Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart has been named the chair of the NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Committee for 2020-21, the NCAA announced on Friday.

“Being asked to serve in this role by my wonderful colleagues on this committee is one of the highest honors I’ve ever received,” Barnhart said. “The 10 of us carry a huge responsibility, not just with the selection, seeding and bracketing of teams each year, which draws the greatest amount of attention, but also as a group charged with working with other constituents to manage the health of the sport of college basketball. It’s an incredible challenge and one we will continue to take very seriously.”

Barnhart was selcted AD of the Year by Sports Business Journal. Barnhart will serve as vice chairman of the committee this season.

UK athletic directors Bernie Shively and C.M. Newton previously served as the chair of the men's basketball committee.