Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart has been selected as a finalist for the Sports Business Journal’s Athletic Director of the Year.

The Kansas City native took over UK athletics in 2002. Barnhart was named AD of the Year by his peers in 2015.

The winner of the SBJ’s award will be announced on May 22. The other finalists include Ray Anderson (Arizona State), Jennifer Cohen (Washington), Blake James (Miami) and Jamie Pollard (Iowa State).