Baseball Wildcats fall 8-0 to UNC Wilmington; see scoring streak end

For the first time in 128 games, the Kentucky baseball Wildcats failed to score a run, falling 8-0 on Friday to UNC Wilmington at Kentucky Proud Park.

UK’s 127-game streak was the third-longest such streak in D-1 baseball. The Wildcats had scored at least one run in 203 of their last 204 games.

The Seahawks blew open the game in the sixth inning when Matt Suggs and Cole Weiss hit back-to-back home runs off UK reliever Braxton Cottongame to give UNC Wilmington a 5-0 lead.

Chase Estep had two of UK’s five hits on the day. Starting pitcher Jimmy Ramsey (1-2) took the loss.

UK and UNC Wilmington play game two of their three-game series on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

