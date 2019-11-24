Bass lifts EKU women past Mercer in overtime

Trailing 58-54 in overtime, Bria Bass scored five straight points including the game winning three-pointer with 46 seconds remaining to secure Eastern Kentucky University’s 61-60 win over Mercer University on Sunday.

Mercer (1-5) scored the first five points of overtime to take a 54-49 lead with 3:40 remaining. Eastern trailed by six, 58-52, with 2:11 left in the game. That is when the Colonels scored the next nine points to secure the victory.

Eastern (3-2) used a quick start in the opening quarter, starting the game on a 10-3 run after the Teri Goodlett three-pointer and forcing a Bears timeout with 5:16 to go in the first. Eastern led 15-7 after the first quarter, but Mercer came storming back.

The Bears held Eastern to only six points in the second quarter and cut the Colonel lead to 21-19 at the half, the closest they had been since it was 10-7 in the first quarter.

EKU answered back though to start the third quarter. The Colonels pushed their lead to 11, 33-22, with 3:47 remaining in the third stanza after a layup by De’Ayra Davis. Eastern took a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mercer scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to take its first lead of the game, 35-33, with 7:46 remaining in regulation. The two teams traded punches the rest of the fourth quarter and Mercer took a 49-47 lead with 24 seconds remaining.

With 11 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Goodlett drove right into the paint and hit a floater to tie the game at 49-49 to send the game to overtime.

Eastern held Mercer to 27 percent shooting from the field and 14 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Samari Mowbray posted a career-high 19 points and six rebounds. Bass posted her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. I’Liyah Green posted her first double-double as a Colonel with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaron Dougherty paced the Bears offense with a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds.

EKU starts its three game home stand on Wednesday when Alice Lloyd comes to McBrayer Arena for Kids Day. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.