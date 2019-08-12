EKU and WKU to meet on the football field in 2024

The football version of the Battle of the Bluegrass will renew when Eastern Kentucky University travels to play at Western Kentucky University in 2024, the two schools announced today.

The game will be played on Sept. 7, 2024 at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.

The most recent meeting between Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky came on Sept. 2, 2017. WKU won that meeting 31-17.

Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky have met on the football field 85 times. This will be just the second match-up between the Colonels and Hilltoppers since WKU moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) with the start of the 2009 season.

Both schools were among the seven founding members of the Ohio Valley Conference in 1948. Western left the conference after the 1981 season and returned for the 1999 and 2000 seasons. The first meeting between the two teams was in 1914 when EKU won 34-6 in Richmond. The two teams met every year from 1946 to 2000.