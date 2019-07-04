Zack Beavin wins 3rd-straight Bluegrass 10K

Zack Beavin repeated as winner of the Bluegrass 10,000 on Thursday morning. The former UK runner has now won three-straight Bluegrass 10K races.

Beavin recorded his best time ever in the event, covering the 6.2 mile course through the streets of Lexington in 31 minutes, 16 seconds.

Former winner Antonio Marchi finished second, just 18 seconds behind Beavin.

“Yeah, I’m happy with it,” Beavin said. “The Bluegrass 10K is such a fun race. There’s nothing like this in Lexington, other than the Fourth of July. It’s always special just to come out here and run.”

Former EKU runner Charlotte Imer is the women’s winner. Imer finished 16th overall in her first time running the Bluegrass 10,000, with a time of 36 minutes, 33 seconds. Imer is a native Australian.

“I’m staying in Lexington over the summer and my coach thought it would be a good first 10K to get out and give a go,” Imer said. “So, here I am.”