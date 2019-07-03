Belanger latest to leave UK baseball staff

Just two days after UK assistant coach Roland Fanning wasn’t rehired, UK baseball is losing its pitching coach, Jim Belanger, to Florida State.

Belanger will be the new Seminoles pitching coach.

When Nick Mingione was hired as UK’s head coach, Belanger was hired as the Wildcats’ pitching coach. During his time with UK, two of Belanger’s pitchers were named All-Americans: Zack Thompson and Sean Hjelle.

Thompson and Hjelle were both named first-team All-SEC. Hjelle became UK’s first SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Belanger’s pitchers at UK set single-season school records for most strikeouts, most innings pitched and lowest batting average allowed.

Mingione now must replace both paid assistant coach positions.

