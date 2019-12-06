Belfry takes down Bell Co. 30-20 to win seventh state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Isaac Dixon ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns and Belfry beat Bell County 30-20 Friday night to win its seventh state championship.

Philip Haywood and the Pirates end their season with an 11-3 record.

Dudley Hilton and the Bobcats end their season with a 14-1 record.

Dixon opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown run and after London Stephney answered back for Bell County, Dixon scored from 69 yards to put the Pirates up 14-6.

Hunter Bailey scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown for Bell County to cut the lead to 14-12 before Grayson Cook nailed a field goal to give Belfry the 17-12 edge at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Dixon scored on an 8-yard touchdown to put Belfry on top 23-12 and Ben Bentley scored as well to make it a 30-12 game.

Stephney would score again later in the fourth for the final points of the night.

 
