James Baker scored 16 points for Morehead State, but Belmont flexed its muscle in the second half to beat the Eagles in Nashville 77-59.

Morehead State used a 16-2 run in the first half to take a 23-19 lead, but the Bruins answered back to go up 35-33 at halftime.

Belmont would outscore Morehead State 42-26 in the final twenty minutes to run away with the win.

The Eagles (9-10, 3-3 OVC) visit Tennessee Tech on Thursday.