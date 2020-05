Bengals 2020 schedule released

The NFL released the 2020 schedule on Thursday night. In Cincinnati, the Bengals will look to improve on a two win season with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Here is a look at the complete Bengals schedule:

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm EST on Sept. 13

Week 2: at Cleveland Browns, Thursday Night Football on Sept. 17

Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm EST on Sept. 27

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm EST on Oct. 4

Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm EST on Oct. 11

Week 6: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm EST on Oct. 18

Week 7: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 pm EST on Oct. 25

Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 pm EST on Nov. 1

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm EST on Nov. 15

Week 11: at Washington Redskins, 1 pm EST on Nov. 22

Week 12: vs. New York Giants, 1 pm EST on Nov. 29

Week 13: at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm EST on Dec. 6

Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm EST on Dec. 13

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday Night Football on Dec. 21

Week 16: at Houston Texans, 1 pm EST on Dec. 27

Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 pm EST on Jan. 3