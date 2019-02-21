Bengals hire Giants' Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals have completed their lengthy search for a defensive coordinator by hiring Lou Anarumo, who was the New York Giants' defensive backs coach last season.

Anarumo will be Cincinnati's fourth defensive coordinator in three seasons. Head coach Marvin Lewis took over the duties when Teryl Austin was fired midway through last season. Lewis then was fired after a third straight losing season.

Defensive coordinator was the last major job open under new coach Zac Taylor, who came from the Los Angeles Rams as quarterbacks coach and plans to call the plays on offense.

Anarumo also was defensive backs coach for the Dolphins from 2012-17. He was interim defensive coordinator in Miami for the final 12 games in 2015.

