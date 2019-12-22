Bengals lose to Dolphins, clinch No. 1 pick in NFL Draft

Miami gave up 16 points in the final 29 seconds of regulation, but regrouped.

Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired for a 38-35 win.

Andy Dalton threw for 396 yards and four touchdown passes, including three in the final 5:01 of regulation as Cincinnati rallied from a 35-12 deficit.

The Bengals fell to 1-14 and settled for clinching next year's No. 1 draft pick. They're assured of at least tying for the worst record in club history; they went 2-14 in 2002. The Dolphins improved to 4-11.