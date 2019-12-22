Bengals lose to Dolphins, clinch No. 1 pick in NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) walks the sidelines, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Miami gave up 16 points in the final 29 seconds of regulation, but regrouped.

Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired for a 38-35 win.

Andy Dalton threw for 396 yards and four touchdown passes, including three in the final 5:01 of regulation as Cincinnati rallied from a 35-12 deficit.

The Bengals fell to 1-14 and settled for clinching next year's No. 1 draft pick. They're assured of at least tying for the worst record in club history; they went 2-14 in 2002. The Dolphins improved to 4-11.

 
