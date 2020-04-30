Bengals release QB Andy Dalton

The Bengals have released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton after nine years with the team.

The move was expected with Dalton entering the final year of his contract the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow as their No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Dalton led the Bengals to the playoffs in his first five seasons in Cincinnati from 2011 to 2015. He also made the Pro Bowl three times.

Dalton was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has played his entire nine-year career with the Bengals.

Dalton is the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes but failed to help break the franchise’s long-standing drought without a playoff win.