Benny Snell knows rookie season will be a learning process

Kentucky's all-time rushing leader Benny Snell, Jr. is the newest Pittsburgh Steeler and this weekend, he hit the field for the first time in black and gold at rookie mini-camp.

At Kentucky, he knew exactly what the coaching staff wanted and needed. Now, there is a brand new learning curve, but with the same fundamental principles.

"It's like a lot of things you just have to think on the fly and you gotta know what you're doing," said Snell. "It's like there's no messing up, you know what I'm saying? It's a business now. You always have to be on your toes and you have to be fundamentally sound and I try to be a sponge. I try to listen to what any coach has to say to me so I can pick it up and be with the group and get the flow of things. It's a learning process right now."