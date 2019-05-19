Benny Snell poses for first Panini NFL trading card

Former Kentucky running back Benny Snell was one of 40 rookies to participate in this weekend's NFLPA Rookie Premiere and he posed for his first Panini NFL trading card.

The annual event featured each of the rookies wearing their Nike team uniform for a photoshoot at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

"Getting my first Panini card felt great," said Snell. "It was something I always dreamed of seeing myself as a kid. The Steelers have a great history of how they play football and it matches me great so I feel like it's the best fit."