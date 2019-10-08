Benny Snell set for more playing time with Samuels injury

PITTSBURGH (WKYT) -- Five games into his rookie season, Benny Snell is getting most of his run with special teams, but a teammate's injury has opened the door for more playing time moving forward.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that second-string running back Jaylen Samuels will miss about a month with a left knee injury.

That injury bumps up former Kentucky Wildcat Benny Snell to that second-string spot and he is ready for his opportunity.

"I believe that he is," said Tomlin. "I know that he is chomping at the bit to be a contributor. He is a high energy young guy. Highly productive in special teams. This guy is making tackles and it has been really impressive. We drafted him to be a running back and he will get an opportunity to get more exposure there because of the injury to Jaylen and I am sure he will be excited about it."

The Steelers visit the Chargers on Sunday night.

 
