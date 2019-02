It is Round 2 of the #SNELLYEAHTOUR and Sunday on the final day of his tour, Benny Snell made the Trip to Corbin.

The Corbin Arena was packed to see Kentucky's all-time leading rusher and as always, Benny embraces the love.

"I have been doing it to give back to the fans," said Snell. "I have so many fans and I can't get to them all, but it's a great feeling and I get to show love and give back."