Bentley Barber joins Transy basketball as newest recruit

Transylvania men's basketball has a new recruit and his name is Bentley Barber.

This seven-year-old from Lexington is battling cystic fibrosis, but he is a warrior and refuses to let his illness impact his love for basketball.

He was matched with the Pioneers through Team Impact, an organization that connects children battling serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.

At Monday's draft day ceremony, Bentley signed a Letter of Intent, making him a Pioneer. His involvement with the team includes attending some practices, games and interacting with the players.

"I like this team a lot and I wanted to be on it," said Bentley. "They are really nice and they know how to play basketball."

"Every team needs a secret weapon and I think we just added one," said head coach Brian Lane. "We have been hitting a stretch here where we need something to put us over the hump and Bentley is going to be able to do that. He is going to come in with a lot of energy and a lot of excitement."