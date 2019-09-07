Berea beats Caverna, improves to 3-0 for first time since 2008

Berea's impressive start to 2019 continued Saturday afternoon with a 44-21 win over Caverna to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2008.

Pirate senior running back Timmy Thompson ran for five touchdowns in the win and the Berea defense ended the game with an interception in the endzone.

From 2014 to 2018, Berea lost 43 consecutive games and now, dating back to last season, the Pirates have won four games in a row.

They now enter their bye week and host Jenkins on September 20.