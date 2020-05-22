Beshear outlines timeline for return of youth sports

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday that youth sports can resume practices, but in small groups, on June 15 with restrictions.

Beshear, speaking during his daily 5 p.m. Coronavirus updated, said scrimmages and game can be phased in beginning June 29.

Beshear said the practice groups can involve up to 10 players, with a limit of one coach per group. The practice group must maintain social distancing and there can be no scrimmages or games.

You can read the rest of Beshear's youth sports guidelines at https://go.aws/2WUpByW

