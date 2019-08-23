Big Blue Madness tickets go on sale Sept. 27

Tickets for the 2019 Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena will be available 10:00 p.m. Sept. 27 at Memorial Coliseum's ticket windows, and online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be free.

UK's Big Blue Madness is the first open practice for 2019-2020 men's and women's basketball teams. The event will feature introductions of the teams, practice drills, and videos.

A limited number of line assignments will be given out to those who camp out Friday, Sept. 27, at 2:00 p.m. Those with a line assignment must be in line by 10:00 p.m.

Campus public safety officials ask that fans who want to line up ahead of time at Memorial Coliseum for ticket distribution to do so no earlier than 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The use of permanent, wooden-type structures, portable generators, and propane tanks or other open flames used in cooking is prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are not permitted, and selling sports tickets in excess of face value is illegal in Kentucky.