Big Blue Nation TV 11/8: John Wall's pep talk for the Wildcats

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Football gets ready for an SEC rivalry game against Tennessee.

Lee K. Howard, Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro look back at some of the big plays the Cats have made against the Vols.

Curtis Burch catches up with UK Center Drake Jackson about how the offense will be crucial for the cats.

Former Wildcat and NBA All-Star John Wall gives the new squad a pep talk after their big win over No. 1 Michigan State.

And could the Caliparis survive in the Alaskan woods? Things get a little fishy on this episode of BBN TV.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.